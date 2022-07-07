Teenager murdered in Mzimba

Mzimba Police are hunting for unknown assailants who stabbed to death Boniface Mwale aged 19 and robbed him of a motorcycle on July 4, 2022 at Mbalachanda in the district.

It is reported that, on the said date, Mwale was sent to Mpherembe to service the motorcycle and never returned.

Earlier the same day, Mwale was seen riding the said unregistered motorcycle passing Timothy Botha Village in the same area with two passengers on board.

At around 1700 hours, Mwale was found lying dead along the path in the forest enroute to Zambia with stabbed wounds on the neck.

The matter was reported to Mbalachanda Police Unit who visited the scene along with medical personnel and postmortem conducted at Mbalachanda Health Center revealed that death was due to internal bleeding secondary to stab wounds.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the assailants who will answer charges of murder and robbery once found.

Furthermore, police are appealing to members of the public who may have information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in the matter to tip them.

Boniface Mwale hailed from Matekenya village in Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba.