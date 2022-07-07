Martse Foundation announces social media page name change after public outcry

Family of the departed rapper ‘Martse’ has announced change of his Facebook page’s identity following public outcry.

In a press release, the family has among other reasons stressed that the rebranding is aimed at honouring Marste.

“This page will be changed to Martse Foundation. Martse Foundation has been established to honour and fulfill his dreams,” reads part of the statement.

This has attracted positive feedback from the public.

“Continue good people fulfill the late gee’s vision. Rest well Martse,” said Innocent Namitowa.

Precious Edward also commented: “Good move we’re happy to see this, Rest well king.”

The late Martse’s dream was to improve the education sector by providing desks to different primary schools. His call received positive feedback from the public.

At the moment, Fadeth Furture is honouring the late hip-hop star’s dream by making desks.