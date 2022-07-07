Malawi Prisons send five students to universities

Five people who were studying in Prisons’ reformatory schools have been selected to continue their studies at various public universities in the country.

Malawi Prison Service Spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has confirmed, saying two of the students already completed their sentences while three are expected to be released from prison next year.

The three prisoners are expected to reserve their places in the universities and will start studying after they are released.

According to the prison service, two prisoners have been selected to University of Malawi, one to Mzuzu University, one to Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and one to Natural Resources College.

In the 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, 44 out of 79 inmates who sat for the examinations in prisons passed. The best performer was from Mzuzu Prison and scored 18 points.

Shaba told Malawi News Agency in February that that the pass rate had increased from 50 percent in 2020 to 55.6 percent in 2021.

