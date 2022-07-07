Grivin Manda holds on to Mr Zomba title

Grivin Manda has been crowned Mr Zomba in the 2022 body building contest which took place at Naminyowe Villa in Zomba City yesterday.

Manda who has maintained the title said he emerged the winner because of consistent practice and his belief in God as father and almighty.

He also emerged the Mr Zomba Body Building winner in 2021 after proving the strongest among fellow muscle men.

Manda who received K90,000 cash to his title appealed for support ahead of Mr Malawi competition on October 29 this year. He is also expected to travel to South Africa to participate in Arnold Classic.

Manda also represented Malawi in the Arnold Classic in 2019 and he came on position number 3.

“Let me appeal for support from people of good will and companies as l am preparing for Mr. Malawi Body building competition on October 29 this year, ” Manda added

National Body Building Competition Vice President, Bright Limani who also organized the Zomba contest said he was impressed with the patronage to the body building competition at Naminyowe Villa.

He therefore appealed to companies to sponsor body building competitions to ensure that winners receive good sums of money that should motivate them, adding that this would also instill the spirit of competitiveness.

“Let companies come forward to sponsor Mr Zomba Body building competition to instill competitiveness among contesters, ” Limani said while observing that it takes a lot of financial resources for contesters to get prepared for body building competitions.

Adam Wholesalers and Kipps Foods sponsored the Zomba Body building competition plus weight lifting that also took place at Naminyowe Villa.

Representative of H. Adams Wholesalers, Andrew Longwe said the company decided to sponsor the competition with a full knowledge that people that watch body building competitions are part of their customers.

He therefore pledged that H. Adams Wholesalers will continue sponsoring the Mr Zomba Body building Competitions to promote the sport.

In the weight lifting competition, a soldier from Cobbe Barracks in Zomba, Moses Mphinga emerged a winner after lifting 580 kg object.

Mphinga who outclassed other weight lifters who lined up for the show received K50,000 cash for his effort.