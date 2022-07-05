Mangochi Police register 19 percent crime decrease

Mangochi Police Station says it has registered a decrease in crime by 19 percent in the first half of 2022.

According to crime biannual report which the station has released, the 19 percent decline in overall crime was registered from January to June 2022.

Records indicate that in the same period in 2021, a total number of 889 criminal cases were recorded while in 2022 the station has registered 723 cases, representing a 19 percent decrease.

The statistics also show that sexual offences have slightly gone down in the district. In 2021, 48 cases of were registered compared to 39 which have been reported in the first half of 2022.

However, murder cases have increased from 10 in 2021 to 13 cases in 2022.

Meanwhile, Police have noted with great concern that most of the perpetrators of defilement cases are close relatives especially stepfathers.

The report has also singled out the tendency by mothers who permit defilement of their daughters in the name of securing their marriages.

During the period, police successfully recovered various stolen items and arrested notorious criminals. Police say 388 cases have been completed in court and 286 perpetrators are serving jail terms including two mothers who are serving 5-years jail terms each for permitting defilement of their daughters respectively.

However, the station registered an increase in road accidents. From January to June 2021, Mangochi Police Station registered 64 road accidents and 21 people died while in the same period this year, 24 people lost their lives including 2 police officers out of 69 road accidents.

Mangochi Police Station says it will continue to implement different crime detection and preventative strategies such as increasing police visibility, day and night joint patrols with members of the Community Policing Forums in the crime prone areas and conducting strategic point duties and border patrols.