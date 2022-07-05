Loans board employees’ bail ruling set for Friday

Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) loans and grants Manager Chimwemwe Kaphagawani and Communications Manager Success Sikwese are expected to know their bail fate on Friday.

The two are accused of stealing K335 million which was meant for students’ loans.

Kaphagawani and Sikwese appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza today in Lilongwe where they denied the charges of theft by a person employed in the public service and money laundering.

The State asked the court allow further detention of the suspects for five more days as authorities continue to investigate the case.

Lawyer for the suspects, William Chiwaya, applied for bail but the Chimwaza ruled that the two should continue being in police custody until Friday

The two suspects were arrested on June 29 after it was revealed that they allegedly had about K335 million money in their custody or under their control but were unable to produce the said sum to their employer or make due account of the funds.

