Keturah in US to record album

Malawian songstress Keturah is in the United States of America to record a new album.

According to Luc Deschamps of Jacaranda Cultural Center, the organization linked Keturah with Grammy nominated producer Harlan Steinberger who owns state of the art recording studio Hen House Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Deschamps said Keturah had approached him and Marie Da Silva for a new sound and new ideas for her album and they decided to help.

“Harlan loved Keturah’s music and offered to record her album with world famous Playing For Change band as her back up band…

“We are thrilled at Jacaranda Cultural Center and Maison de la France to support one of the great talents of Malawi – and we can’t wait to hear the new music Keturah will be recording in the coming days,” Deschamps wrote on Facebook.

The afro-pop artist recently released a song titled Achisale.

The song came after she appeared to have been struggling with mental health. In March, Keturah shocked Malawians when she posted that “she was once alive” which suggested she was contemplating suicide. In May, she confirmed that she was dating her ex-manager Pemphero Mphande but Mphande, who is a social media influencer, has never publicly confirmed the relationship and there has been speculation that the two broke up.

Last week, the musician said she has forgiven everyone who wronged her and has started a new chapter.

