John Banda, Peter Banda join Flames squad

Flames vice captain John Banda and winger Peter Banda joined the Flames in South Africa last night ahead of tommorow’s Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup opener against Lesotho.

The two are expected to train with the team this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Flames Defender Gomezgani Chirwa who returned home after losing his passport in South Africa is yet to get his new travel document.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says Chirwa will not leave for South Africa today as earlier expected.

Chirwa lost his passport at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday and was forced to return to Malawi.

The Flames arrived in Durban on Saturday evening ahead of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup which will kick off on Tuesday.

Malawi will start the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup campaign with a match against Lesotho on July 6 before facing Eswatini two days later. Their last group stage match will be against Mauritius on July 10