Sattargate: Suzi Banda resigns as PPDA chairperson

John Suzi Banda has resigned as Chairperson of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) after he was named as one of the people who allegedly received bribes from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Banda has announced his resignation in a letter to the Ministry of Finance. Controller of Statutory Corporations, Peter Simbani, has confirmed that Banda has resigned but did not provide reasons for his decision.

The PPDA approves government procurement contracts before they are awarded to companies.

Last month, President Lazarus Chakwera suspended Banda after he was mentioned as one of the persons who have been investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to the extent that it was concluded that they dealt corruptly with Sattar.

Others who were suspended by Chakwera include Vice President Saulos Chilima and Chief of Staff Residences Prince Kapondamgaga.

Sattar is alleged to have bribed 53 public officers in 2021. Between 2017 and 2021, Sattar’s companies secured contracts worth 150 billion Kwacha in Malawi. The businessperson is on bail in the UK.

