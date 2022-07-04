Kaliati hails Joyce Banda Foundation for caring for children

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, has hailed the Joyce Banda Foundation for providing care to more than 70,000 children through Early Child Development Centres and other child focused interventions.

The Minister made the appreciation on June 30 at Nsondole School ground, Kuntumanji area in Zomba during commemorations of the Day of the African Child after taking some minutes at a pavilion mounted by the foundation displayed some of its interventions on child development.

Kaliati said she was impressed after learning that the Joyce Banda Foundation takes care of more than 70,000 children through health, education and social welfare interventions.

“What l have seen here is very impressive and l wish if you could reach other part of Malawi so that children should access child care at early stages of life,” said Kaliati.

The minister also learnt that the Joyce Banda Foundation established more than 40 Early Child Care Development Centres in some parts of Malawi where children receive care and support

Kaliati, however, asked the foundation to extend its interventions to many parts of Malawi where children deserve care and support .

The minister therefore wished the former president, Joyce Banda best wishes as she continues implementing various projects through the Joyce Banda Foundation.

Civil Society Organisations Network, Chair prison in Zomba, Sammy Aaron also commended the Joyce Banda Foundation for its active role in promoting children welfare in Zomba.

He urged the foundation to extend its operations to many parts of the district where vulnerable children fail to access early child development facilities and services.

He also asked the Joyce Banda Foundation to register as a non-governmental organisation operating in Zomba with the Zomba Civil Society Organisations Network, saying this will ensure good collaboration and effective networking with other civil society organisations in the district.

Barry Segal Child Care Center, one of the Child care centres established by Joyce Banda Foundation commended Kaliati ‘s appreciation over the foundation’s passion for children.

Barry Segal Care Center, Community Development Officer Brown Masingati hailed the Minister of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare for acknowledging the foundation’s active role in child care and development.

He therefore pledged that the foundation will continue with its various child focus interventions targeting needy children.

Joyce Banda Foundation was established in 1997 by the former president Joyce Banda to advance women economic empowerment apart from child care and support in education.