Businessman killed in Nsanje

Thugs on Sunday killed a 31-year-old mobile money agent in Nsanje and went away with K600,000 cash, a motorcycle and a cellphone.

The businessperson has been identified as Zuze Samson who was a mobile money agent in the district.

Nsanje Police Station, Spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma has told the local media that the businessman was found lying dead at Mtema Village along Mtowe-Mtema earth road in the district.

According to Zalakoma, Samson left his home village yesterday around 8am for Mtowe Trading Centre where he was conducting his business.

Samson was using his newly bought motorcycle Lifan red in colour and unregistered.

“At around 21:00 hours, Samson left Mtowe Trading Centre for his home village and in the process his wife received a phone call from his husband’s number informing her that her husband has been severely injured but the caller did not identify himself despite being asked to do so,” Zalakoma said.

She added that the wife, Joice Zuze, informed relatives and they found Samson lying down in a pool of blood while already dead along Mtowe-Mtema earth road.

Zalakoma further added that the criminals went away with the motorcycle, hand bag containing money amounting to K600,000.00 and one cell phone belonging to the deceased.

The matter was reported to Nsanje Police who together with medical personnel visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted established that death was caused due to heavy loss of blood.

Meanwhile, police have launched the investigations to trace the culprits.

The deceased, Samson Zuze, hailed from Fainda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamela in Nsanje District.