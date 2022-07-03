Three die after minibus overturns in Ntcheu

Two female passengers and a driver died yesterday after a rear tyre of their minibus burst and the vehicle overturned at Dingisako Village along Dedza-Ntcheu M1 road.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate said the three were yet to be identified. She added that 11 other people sustained injuries during the accident.

According to Ndiwate, the Hiace Minibus registration number NS 6938 Toyota was coming from the direction of Dedza heading to Ntcheu with 16 passengers on board and upon arrival at Dingisako village the rear nearside tyre burst. This caused the vehicle to overturn.

The driver and two female passengers sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Lizulu Health centre. Eleven passengers that sustained various degree of injuries were taken to Dedza District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to the public to contact the nearest police station if any of their relatives are missing.