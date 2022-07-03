Economics professor Ben Kalua dies

Ben Kalua, professor of economics at the University of Malawi, has died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

His nephew Khumbo Kalua has confirmed that Kalua has died after a short illness. There are indications that professor Kalua will be buried at his house in Zomba tomorrow.

Meanwhile, MUBAS Economics Professor Betchani Tchereni has described Kalua as an extraordinary economics teacher, researcher, mentor and thought leader.

“My heart bleeds, who is going to tell truth to power regarding economic management for this ailing economy. You who would tell people that textbook economics does not work in environment of information asymmetry, you who once said and I quote “without industrialization this economy will not transform”, you who told it all as it needed to be told without fear or favour, you are gone. Titani ife tsopano kopanda inu kuno ku dziko (What will we do without you),” Tchereni wrote on Facebook.

Also writing on Facebook, Mpambira Kambewa said: “A great analytical mind and a mentor to many….the country has lost a strong pillar in the Economists’ fraternity.”