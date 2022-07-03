Devotion: Let the weak say am strong

Joel 3:10 Beat your plowshares into swords, and your pruning hooks into spears. Let the weak say, ‘I am strong.’

There is a language of faith and there is also language of fear. When we voice out our faith we speak the desirable. In the opening scripture, the Bible says the weak person should voice out that they are strong. That is the language of Faith where you are not speaking the current situation but you are speaking the desirable.

Job 22:28-29 “You will also declare a thing, And it will be established for you; So light will shine on your ways. When they cast you down, and you say, ‘Exaltation will come!’ Then He will save the humble person.”

The Bible says the voice of Faith is for establishing things. When you are cast down, speak upliftment and the Bible says such people who utter words of Faith are humble people. This is different from the world’s perspective of a humble person. Actually, the world wants the cast down person to say I AM CAST DOWN for them to call that person humble. However, Job 22:29 says the HUMBLE is the one who speaks upliftment when they are cast down.

Only those who utter Words of Faith will get what they want. Continued speaking of negativity will not save anyone in the midst of difficulties. Continued utterance of negative words will just attract negatives to your life. Make up your mind and start speaking words of upliftment everyday in your life.

Additional scripture: Matthew 12:36-37 “But I tell you that every idle word that men speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.”

CONFESSION

I refuse to speak anything negative to my life. I utter words of Faith that will affect changes in my life and my environment. I am making giant strides in whatever I am doing because of Faith that is put into action. In Jesus Name. Amen