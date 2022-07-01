Tonse Alliance in tatters: MCP says will follow Malawi Constitution

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will follow what constitution stipulates on eligibility and terms of President in the 2025 general elections, countering what Vice President Saulos Chilima said on Friday morning.

Chilima told members of the press at UTM headquarters in Lilongwe that among other terms of the alliance is that President Lazarus Chakwera will rule up until 2025 then him will take over the Presidency.

In a press statement signed by MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali, the party says as much as it is committed to follow what the Tonse Alliance members agreed but it will mainly follow what the constitution says.

“…from where we stand, the Malawi Congress Party does not have, in its possession, any document that stipulates or points that to the sharing terms between Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima. In any case, as a law abiding party, we will comply with the dictates of the supreme laws of the land which is our republican constitution,” reads part of the statement.

The statement has cemented on what MCP has told the press in Lilongwe on Friday evening where the party officials such as secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo were answering to some claims made by Chilima.

Mkaka said the party does not have any document stipulating that there will be sharing of terms between Chilima and President Lazarus Chakwera.

The secretary general also hinted that they will engage all Tonse Alliance partners to ensure that matters raised by the Vice-President earlier in the day are tabled at their next meeting.

In his address, Chilima said it was agreed during the formation of their alliance with MCP that they will be equal partners and that President Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima will support each other in their 10-year agreement for each of them to lead one term.

He added that while there is an option to break the alliance then there will have to be fresh elections which would not be right as Malawians gave him and President Chakwera, a duty to govern the country.

