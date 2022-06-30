Sattargate: Government dispel Chilima impeachment claims

Parliament will not impeach Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima over his alleged involvement in corruption with Zuneth Sattar, government has said.

There had been reports that one of the issues Parliament would discuss when it meets next months is the impeachment of Chilima.

However, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is Leader of Government in the House has disputed the reports saying no such motion was considered during yesterday’s business committee meeting.

“I wish to state here, that at no point did the impeachment of the Vice President come up for discussion. No Notice of such Motion, as is required by our Standing Orders has either been lodged let alone discussed by the Business Committee,” said Chimwendo who is also Minister of Youth and Sports.

He added that the forthcoming Meeting of Parliament will discuss the usual business items such as Ministerial Statements, Questions to Minsters, Members Motions, Bills.

Writing on Facebook this morning, social commentator said it would be grossly irresponsible to impeach Chilima based on a mere allegation.

He added that President Lazarus Chakwera already took action by withholding delegated duties to Chilima and what is needed is for the Vice President to defend himself.

“At this juncture, these are mere allegations. This will be counterproductive and premature. It will politicize the whole fight against corruption and will sidetrack public attention. We do not want the fight to be reduced to a malicious vendetta of vilification and political bloodletting,” he wrote.

