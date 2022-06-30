Guntolah marries art with youth awareness project

After releasing Makhetharian, an album which tackles issues that affect the youth, Hip Hop artist Guntolah has translated the energy into action having ventured into an awareness project.

The Blantyre based musician is applying the effort through a movement called Art for a Living, which he founded in partnership with Young Travellers Theatre.

Speaking in an interview with this publication, Guntolah said the movement is aimed at drilling the youth on how they can manage talent and education, as well as raising awareness on HIV AIDS and Sexual Reproductive Health.

“The movement is involved in training the youth in the clubs that we form at different secondary schools.

“We are also raising awareness on HIV/AIDS, family planning and human rights,” he said

The artist whose real name is Abdulrashid Moloko, added that high unemployment rate in the country calls for massive efforts in managing talent.

“With more youth being unemployed in the country, it is important to train them on how they can balance their education and talent,” he said.

One of the songs in the album “Amkati Chani”, addresses the issue of early marriages in connection with human rights.