Two men jailed over robbery in Blantyre

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced two men to 6 years imprisonment each for stealing items worth K306,700 at Namiwawa Community Day Secondary School.

Blantyre Police Station Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama identified the two as Frank Mahowa aged 37 and Matias Gama aged 39.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Justice Manolo told the court that during the night of February 1, 2022, the two convicts and their accomplices who are still at large went to Namiwawa Community Day Secondary School where they tied up two security guards and stole a computer and other assorted items all valued at K306,700.00.

Appearing before court, the two convicts pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery prompting the state to parade four witnesses to prove the case.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Manolo asked the court to give a stiffer punishment, saying that the crime was planned in a form of a gang and that the school suffered a loss since some items like the computer were not recovered.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya agreed with the state and therefore slapped the convicts with 6 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Frank Mahowa Mikaya hails from Misomali village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhulambe in Phalombe District whilst Matisa Gama comes from Issa village in Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.

