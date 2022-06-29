Man arrested for killing 7-year-old child

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody 22-year-old Limbani Sani on allegation that he assaulted to death Nazir George, a 7-year-old Standard 2 learner at Makumba Primary School in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident happened on June 24, 2022 at Chilomolo Village.

The deceased’s grandfather, according to Daudi, said on the said date after classes, his grandson left the house and told him that he was going to M’dibwi Fishing Dock to play with friends.

A few hours later, the little boy was found lying dead in a pool of blood with a deep cut wound from the right eye to the ear in a nearby bush to the said dock.

“It is believed that the minor was hit in the head with a big stick which was found beside him which had blood stains,” she explained.

The matter was reported to police, who in turn rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Mangochi District Hospital where it was established that the minor succumbed to loss of blood which was caused by severe head injury.

Thereafter, the suspect got arrested yesterday after being on the run for few days following a tip from members of the community.

Although the suspect has admitted to have committed the crime, he has not revealed motives behind the killing of the innocent child.

Meanwhile, Sani has been charged with murder under Section 209 of the Penal Code and will appear before court after completion of paperwork.

Sani hails from Steven Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi District.