FAM refuses to open Zomba Stadium on July 31

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has refused to certify Zomba Stadium fit for use after observing that the sport facility need to be improved in several areas.

FAM’s Casper Jangale said the stadium is not fit and therefore not ready for football games because the facility still needs good turf, modern dressing rooms, and a good perimeter fence around the pitch to prevent pitch invaders .

“It takes a lot of things for a stadium to be declared fit for use and Zomba Stadium needs a lot of things such as good pitch and modern and enough dressing rooms for teams ,” Jangale added.

DEC Construction Company is currently upgrading Zomba Stadium from a community center ground by constructing a standard pitch, open stands and a covered stand plus a hall.

Casper Jangale therefore asked DEC Construction Company to construct a modern pitch and plant good grass plus constructing good dressing rooms in line with FIFA standards.

Zomba City Mayor, Councilor Davie Maunde, said the City Council expected to open the stadium for use by July 31 this year adding that this was the reason the council invited FAM to inspect the stadium.

He therefore commended FAM for providing guidance which Councilor Maunde said will be done according to the football association’s recommendations.

“We thank FAM for touring the Zomba Stadium and for providing guidance on how things should be done and let me assure FAM that we will do things according to its recommendations,” he added.

Councilor Maunde said the city authorities will open the stadium for use till everything is in place and up to required standards.

He therefore assured people in Zomba that the stadium will open before Super League comes to the end.

DEC Construction site manager, Ellard Malonda, said people should expect the stadium to be completed in two and half months and it will also take some days to finish the dressing rooms.

He added that he will discuss with the council officials on areas that need some extra attention before handing the stadium over to the city authorities.

Upgrading of the Zomba Stadium involve construction of open stands among other prominent facilities.

Construction works started in 2017 thereby denying people in the city and surrounding areas opportunity to watch Super League and other games at the stadium for close to five years.