Dedza Dynamos targeting top eight finish

By Ernest Gama

Dedza Dynamos say they will utilize home ground advantage at Dedza Stadium to win more Super League games and be among the top eight teams at the end of first round of the league.

On Wednesday, Dynamos beat Sable Farming 2-1 at Balaka Stadium and moved Dedza to position nine on log table with 15 points from 13 games which the team played so far.

Dynamos head coach Dan Dzimkambani told reporters in Balaka that his team will use home ground advantage to do better in remaining games as the team is looking to finish in a good position the first round of the 2022 tnm Super League.

“I know it’s a big hill to ride but we will try our best to win the remaining games and finish inside top eight at the end of the first round,” he said.

Dzimkambani added by saying that they worked on mistakes which the team faced during Sable Farming game in order in their remaining games.

Today, Dedza are playing Ekwendeni Hammers at Dedza Stadium.

Today’s game is the first time this season for Dedza Dynamos to play at Dedza Stadium as the ground was closed for renovation.

Earlier this week, Football Association of Malawi together with Super League of Malawi declared Dedza Stadium fit to host Super League games and the first game is on Sunday where the team will welcome Ekwendeni Hammers at the facility.

Dedza Dynamos supporters Chairman Ackim Mageshi described the relocation as massive saying many supporters will now be able to watch the team’s games

“We will give the team necessary morale so that we should win the remaining games. It is our wish to finish on better position at the end of the first round of the TNM Super League,” he said.