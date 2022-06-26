Chikhosi fights to keep official vehicles

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted an injunction to former Secretary to President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi, stopping Malawi Government from collecting his two official vehicles, a Land Cruiser VXR V8 and a Toyota Prado.

Chikhosi who was fired by President Lazarus Chakwera on May 31, 2022 went to court after police officers visited his house yesterday to collect the official vehicles.

Judge William Yakuwawa Msiska has granted the order and has set July 8, 2022 for an interpartes hearing. The injunction is against police and Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

Chikhosi’s lawyer Wapona Kita has welcomed the ruling, saying police officers who went to Chikhosi’s house caused havoc in a bid to force him to surrender the cars.

Chikhosi was appointed as SPC in 2020, a few days after Chakwera was elected as president in the June 23 elections.

In in his sworn statement, Chikhosi has argued that that he was on a three year contract and has served only two years.

He has further stated that he is entitled to purchase one of the vehicles at 10 percent of its original price.

He has also claimed that Malawi Government is yet to inform him in writing about the decision to relieve him of his duties.

Chakwera announced Chikhosi removal during a live television address and the president replaced him with Colleen Zamba.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24