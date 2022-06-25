Sex worker accused of killing baby in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a 20-year-old sex-worker accused of dumping her newly born baby in a bush opposite Kalinyeke tollgate.

The child died due to cold weather in the bush.

Sergeant Cassim Manda, Dedza Police Deputy Publicist, has identified the sex worker as Queen Gilinja.

She has been arrested this morning at Kalinyeke Trading Centre after residents tipped Dedza Police that they had found remains of the newly born baby wrapped in a bed sheet in the bush.

The team of police officers accompanied by hospital personnel rushed to the scene and collected the remains of the baby whose other parts were already eaten by dogs.

An autopsy report conducted by medical personnel from Dedza District Hospital shows the baby died either from hypothermia due to environmental exposure to freezing temperature after being abandoned in the bush or loss of blood after being eaten by dogs.

Gilinja hails from Kandeu Village, Traditional Authority M’ganja in Ntcheu.