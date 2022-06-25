Lions battle for points

Football returns at Mzuzu Stadium after three weeks of drought as brothers in arms are set to fight for points today.

All the way from 1MR, Red Lions of Zomba will play 3MR, Moyale Barracks of Kaning’ina Forest in the Tnm Super League.

Both teams are coming from draws and one will need to collect all points as the battle to finish in top 8 emerge in the first half of the league.

In pre-match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said they know the importance of this game as they are fighting to end.

“We remain with two games and if we win all, we will end with 20 points and for sure in top 8. So I told my boys the importance of this game to win, let us accept here that we started the league badly and we are trying to push to at least a better position and we still working hard all the time,” he said.

His counterpart, Nelson Chirwa Red Lions coach, said playing away doesn’t mean losing everything.

“We are playing away and that’s not an excuse to us, we are here for maximum points and for sure we will return smiling to Zomba,” said Chirwa.

Moyale are on position 11 with 14 points from 13 games. The Reds are on position 14 with 13 points from 12 games so it’s one point that separates the two.

