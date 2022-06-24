UTM supporters converge at Chilima house

UTM supporters have converged at the house of Vice President Saulos Chilima in Lilongwe amid reports that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) want to question Chilima today.

ACB yesterday said it will arrest four more people in relation to the Zuneth Sattar case and there has been speculation that Chilima could be arrested after he was mentioned as one of the persons suspected to have received money from Sattar.

The corruption allegations have seen Chilima, who is also leader of UTM, being stripped of his delegated powers.

In a statement yesterday, Chilima denied being involved in corruption dealings and demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau to confront him with the allegations so that he can defend himself.

Meanwhile, presidents of political parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance are expected to meet today in what has been described as a make or break meeting.

