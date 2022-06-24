Independence Day celebrations moved to Lilongwe

Government has moved Independence Day celebrations to Lilongwe from Blantyre in order to cut costs.

Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Minister of Lands Sam Dalitso Kawale said the day will be commemorated by prayers only and the event will cost less than K30 million.

Kawale, who is the Chairperson for the 58th Independence Anniversary Commemorations, said the National Service of Worship will be held on July 6 at the Malawi Square at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

He added that the arrangement is meant to save resources in view of the current economic situation the country is facing.

“Independence is a time for celebration. However, we have chosen to take a different approach in order to save resources because the country is in a healing and recovery process hence the need to reflect. Time to celebrate will come,” he said.

On his part, Minister of Information and Digitalisation Gospel Kazako said Government realises the importance of prioritisation in a quest to save

resources hence the approach taken.

Initially, Government wanted to hold prayers at Comesa Hall in Blantyre followed by musical performance and a football match between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium.

