Govt urged to cancel Independence Day celebrations

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has urged Malawi Government to cancel the planned Independence Day celebrations, saying millions of taxpayers’ money should not be wasted on celebrations while Malawians are suffering.

Nankhumwa said this in a statement posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

According to Nankhumwa, the only activity that should be held on the day should be the national prayer service because Malawians are not in celebratory mood.

“Under these painful social and economic conditions, the Government should not be spending millions of taxpayers’ money on dining and wining in the name of independence celebrations when millions of Malawians cannot even afford a meal,” said Nankhumwa.

The 58th Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations will be commemorated on 6th July, 2022 in Blantyre under the theme “Rise! For a Resilient and Prosperous Malawi.”

“The celebration will honour the people of Malawi who are striving to restore an inclusive path to prosperity for all and rising up and working for a better nation,” Minister of Lands Sam Kawale who is the Chairman of the Ministerial Committee on the Independence Celebrations said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the event will commence with a National Service of Worship at the COMESA Hall at 9am. The service will be followed by musical performances and a celebratory football match at Kamuzu Stadium from 1PM.

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera are expected to attend the event.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24