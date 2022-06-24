ESCOM experiences another system shutdown

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) say there was a system shutdown this morning which resulted in loss of power in most parts of the country.

The two companies have released statements which indicate that the system shut down from around 9:37am to 10:19am.

ESCOM has said in its statement that the system shut down due to a sudden drop in solar power generation.

But EGENCO said the cause of the shutdown was yet to be confirmed.

“Meanwhile, efforts to restore the machines are in progress. As at 10:55am, all machines at Nkula B were back online. The rest of the machines are also ready and available for loading,” EGENCO said.

It is the fourth time since May this year for power outage to hit the whole country at the same time. ESCOM has blamed sudden system shutdown on three of those occasions. However, power outage that hit the country last weekend was attributed to vandalism.

