Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in Mzimba

A man identified as John Chisale has died after being hit by a lorry during the wee hours of Wednesday at Kazomba in Mzimba.

It is reported that on the said date, Edward Ngwira 40, of Kachijere village in Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba district, was driving a motor vehicle a 15 tonne lorry from the direction of Majighasawa heading to Mzimba boma along Kazomba – Mzimba M9 road.

Upon arrival at Kazomba, the driver hit Chisale who was walking along the near side lane.

Following the impact, Chisale sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzimba District Hospital.

The driver (Ngwira) who was on the run has been arrested. He will appear in court soon to answer charges of failing to render assistance to a victim, failing to report an accident to the police and causing death by negligence.