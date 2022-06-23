Man sentenced to 14-years IHL for raping child

Salima Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court sitting at a camp court at Traditional Authority (TA) Kalonga in Salima has sentenced 35-year-old Biton Mailosi to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

State prosecutor Jean Chirombo told the court that Mailosi on April 12, 2022, told the child to prepare him food at his house, promising to pay her money after cooking the meal, a deal which the victim agreed to.

Chirombo said while at the house, the convict demanded sexual intercourse which the victim denied.

“After the girl denied him sex, the convict grabbed her hands, shut her mouth and later defiled her. The victim later revealed the ordeal to her mother who reported to Salima Police who issued them a referral letter to Salima District Hospital where defilement was proved,” she said.

Appearing in court, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In submission, prosecutor Chirombo pleaded with court to impose a stiffer punishment citing that defilement cases are rampant in the district and that the victim was traumatized.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joan Kwatiwani concurred with the state hence sentenced Mailosi, who hails from Namale Village, TA Mwambo, Zomba, to 14 years IHL.

Women and Child rights activist Memory Ngosi has since commended the justice system for ensuring that the case was concluded on time.

Reported by Golden Kang’oma Junior