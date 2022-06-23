I will fight – Saulos Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima who has been suspended by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has vowed to fight.

A statement signed by his director of communications Pilirani Phiri reads in partial, “Chilima will welcome an opportunity at an appropriate time to challenge the allegations.”

Chilima has vehemently distanced himself from corruption. He has also described the approach taken by the graft bursting body of accusing him of a crime without providing any particulars or evidence as troubling, saying “a sense of justice is lacking” in this approach.

“The Vice President denies the allegations that have been levelled against him and welcomes the opportunity, at an opportune time, of challenging the allegations,” reads part of the statement.

It adds that Chilima joined public service to protect interests of Malawians and he has never been involved in any criminal scheme.

“[Chilima] remains confident that any due process initiated to test the scurrilous allegations against him would vindicate the hope that Malawians placed in him and looks forward to that occasion,” the statement says.

The deputy leader is believed to be among high profile figures who benefited from UK based businessman Zuneth Sattar.

The corruption allegations forced President Lazarus Chakwera to withold Chilima’s delegated duties from his office, until the bureau substantiates its allegations against him.

In a related development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested former Inspector General of police George Kainja, over allegations that he also received bribes from Sattar.

