Ex-convict sent to prison for 21 years for raping child

Abdul Imani, 38, who raped a 12-year-old child in Mangochi days after he was released from prison, has been sentenced to 21-years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement.

During court proceedings, Mangochi Station Prosecution Officer lnspector Amos Mwase told the court that the convict was on June 9, 2022 released from Mangochi Prison after serving a 7-year jail term for robbery.

The next day, the child was sent by her mother to sell pumpkins and she met the convict on her way to the market.

The convict stopped the minor in the guise of being a customer and convinced the victim to follow him to his house saying he would buy all the pumpkins.

On their way while passing Mpima Forest, the convict dragged the victim into the bush where he raped her.

The victim was later found helpless by passers-by who reported the matter to Mangochi Police Station. The victim was issued with a referral letter and the results from Mangochi District Hospital indicated that the victim was defiled.

Imani pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement but he asked for court leniency saying that he is an orphan.

In submission, Mwase reminded the court that lman is a habitual criminal and his behaviour of resistance to change is pathetic and cannot be tolerated in the society.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe expressed his concern noting that the ex-convict failed the rehabilitation system hence sentenced him to 21-years imprisonment with hard labour.

Iman hails from Kalonga Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.