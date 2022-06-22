Teenager arrested for being found with Chamba in Mwanza

Mwanza Police is keeping in custody Kingsley Chavula aged 18 for allegedly being found in possession of 511 twists of cannabis sativa commonly known as ‘chamba’ without permit.

Mwanza police public relations officer Edwin Kaunda said Chavula was arrested during intensive patrols which Mwanza police conducted in Chikolosa village in the area of traditional authority (TA) Kanduku Maseko in the district during the night of Monday this week.

“He was found with 511 twists of cannabis sativa which is against the constitution of the Republic of Malawi,” said Kaunda.

He said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of possessing cannabis sativa without permit.

Kingsley Chavula comes from Chikolosa village in the area of TA Inkosi Kandukun Maseko in Mwanza district.

Reported By Brian Wasili