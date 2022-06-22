EU envoy commends Chakwera on fight against corruption

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Malawi Rune Skinnebach has commended president Lazarus Chakwera for taking a broad stand in fighting against corruption.

The commendation comes in the wake of the firing of the Police Inspector General, George Kainja for his involvement in alleged corrupt practices involving the British businessman, Zuneth Sattar.

Speaking in Mzuzu when he met journalists from the Nyika Media Club on Tuesday, the EU ambassador said the firing of the IG is a clear indication that now the president is very serious about fighting corruption.

“The firing of the police Inspector General alone is not enough but at least that is one of the achievements in the fight against corruption which is deeply rooted in the country and it needs people’s mindset to be changed,” said the EU envoy.

He then challenged the journalists to report more on corruption which he said has crippled some essential services in the country such as health, education and infrastructure development.

In his remarks, Nyika Media Club chairperson, Joseph Mwale commended the EU for supporting the journalists by supporting capacity building through trainings on various socioeconomic endeavours.

“It is very important for the EU ambassador to interact with the journalists who contribute significantly more to an integral part of socio-economic development of the country,” Mwale said.

To score high marks for his broadband in the fight against corruption, during his Tuesday evening state of the nation address which centred on the anti-Corruption Bureau report, President Lazarus Chakwera said he will not be delegating any duties to Vice President Saulos Chilima as the Bureau has extensively investigated to the point of concluding that those implicated have been found to have conducted themselves corruptly in dealing with Zuneth Sattar.

The also fired George Kainja and suspended the Chief of Staff for State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga.

