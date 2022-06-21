MCP’s Mkaka working with Jerusalem University

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka who is also a cabinet minister is working with a Jerusalem university in providing skills training to MCP youth.

Recently, a total of 20 MCP youths graduated with skills in screen printing after undergoing training at facilitated by METI University.

Certificates given to the youths were emblazoned with MCP and METI logos and were signed by Mkaka as well as METI’s Isaac Mazaza Jere.

On its Facebook page, the university dodges questions on whether it is accredited. The university is also not a list of accredited higher education institutions in Malawi released by National Council for Higher Education in 2020. Unaccredited universities or diploma mills in Malawi are known as Jerusalem University.

MCP has said it intends to reach 5000 young people in Malawi with similar trainings

“We don’t want our party’s youths to be involved with clandestine activities as other parties do. Our youths are going to be mentored, sharpened and equipped with the right skills so that they should be independent as evident with this first cohort,” said MCP’s National Deputy Director of Youth, Blessings Chilembwe said when he officially closed the inaugural training of the party’s youths in screen printing.

However, activist Joshua Chisa Mbele has advised the party against including party insignia on the certificates, saying the conduct could attract international ridicule.

“Are you telling me, nobody in the Mighty MCP had courage to advise Hon SG that what the Party is embarking on is literally urinating on our Higher Institutions of learning,” said Mbele.

