Bullets accountant suspended over gate revenue fraud

Malawi Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets have suspended club accountant Jeremiah Mwagomba for allegedly demanding gate management officials to steal some of the gate revenue and to give him K750,000.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Suzgo Nyirenda has confirmed the suspension this during a media briefing in Blantyre.

The attempt to steal gate revenue happened over the weekend when Nyasa Big Bullets hosted Waka Waka Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre in the Super League on Saturday. Revenue from the match hit K10 milllion.

Nyirenda said the club has suspended Mwagomba and has reported the incident to Malawi Police for further action.

He added that the club will also conduct its own investigations into the matter.

