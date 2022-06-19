Questions raised after Mzuni awards seven bids to one company

Questions have been raised after a single company emerged as the lowest evaluated bidder in all seven lots of a K561 million contract for the supply of equipment for the operationalization of Mzuzu University – Mzuni’s Dunduzu campus.

According to a notice issue by Mzuni on 17 June, the company, Skywaves Pvt Limited, won in all seven lots because it submitted lowest evaluated bids.

“In case there are bidders that participated in this procurement who have any valid reasons to restrain Mzuzu University from proceeding with the award of the contract, this publication gives you a platform to express yourself,” the university said, adding that any objection should be received within 14 days.

Malawians on social media have since suspected foul play in the awarding of the contract, with many wondering how the company bid the lowest in all lots.

“So, at Mzuzu University, Skywaves participated in seven lots and emerged lowest bidder in all of them? Interesting,” posted social commentator Onjezani Kenani.

“This is not possible. The company can’t all the lots. Something happened,” one person commented.

Others, however, argued that it is possible for one company to win all bids. Some people have also argued that it would be easier for Mzuni to deal with one supplier than lots of suppliers.

“It is very possible. But if people have doubts, they can review evaluation process. After all, in procurement, evaluation criteria is predisposed in the tender documents,” one person said.