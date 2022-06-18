Patience wins Namadingo a Range Rover

Musician Patience Namadingo has finally got his Range Rover in Zambia after months of waiting.

During a colorful event this morning, Namadingo got the vehicle which he had been expected to receive in February this year.

The event was spiced up by dances and a live performance from the musician who performed his popular songs “Mapulani” and “Sakaka”.

Writing on his Facebook, Namadingo expressed gratitude for the new vehicle. “Thank you God. Thank you 🚨Jelumu Zambia 🚨 Thank You Namafans Thank you,” Namadingo posted on his Facebook page.

His followers have since congratulated the musician with some saying he deserves the car due to his hard work.

“Well done sir. These are the benefits of hard work. God bless More 🙏🏿”one person said.

Namadingo first announced his intention to purchase a new vehicle in December last year when he asked his fans on whether to buy a Range Rover or Benz, saying money was not an issue for him.

After several days, he announced that his followers had told him to buy a Range Rover which he said he would receive in February.

Months went by and Namadingo did not announce the arrival of his vehicle until on June 16 when he explained the delay.

“Mine had arrived back in February. But I was no show for four months, travelling between Tanzania, South Africa and finally Malawi. Well, I’m back in Zambia It’s time to get the Range,” he wrote.

