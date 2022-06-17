MLS stands with persons with albinism

Malawian lawyers through the Malawi Law Society (MLS) have expressed commitment to fighting for rights of persons with albinism in the country.

This is according to human rights Alexious Kamangila who represented MLS’s Gender, Child and Disability Rights Practice Division and he was speaking on Tuesday at the commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day at Mpapa Primary School in Blantyre.

Briefing the gathering and Catherine Gotani Hara who is the speaker of the National Assembly and was invited to the event as the guest of honor, Kamangila said MLS is geared up to making sure that persons with albinism are accessing justice and all rights like any other citizen

He further stressed out that the Society has so much interest in dealing with issues of rights of the vulnerable in the country, hence the formation of the Gender, Child and Disability Rights Division last year.

Through the Gender, Child and Disability Rights Practice Division, the Malawi Law Society aims at forming a platform for lawyers with common interest on gender justice, child and disability rights. So, we are here because of the disability part.

“The lawyers here just want to demonstrate their commitment to fighting for rights of people with albinism. We will fight for their rights wholeheartedly, the same way we do it to any other Malawian. We want them to access justice without problems,” stressed Kamangila.

He continued to say that the society will always be working with the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), so as to make sure that there is total inclusion in fighting for their rights.

Speaking at the event Gotani Hara, the guest of honor, called for concerted efforts so as to reduce cases of attacks of people with albinism and said there is need to raise awareness about the condition of people with albinism in Malawi.

“We, as a nation, should increase awareness and understanding of albinism issues so that we can ably address issues affecting people with albinism.

“Our roles demand that we, as legislators, must discharge responsibilities in such a way that our brothers, sisters, friends and relatives with albinism enjoy rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, just like any other Malawian,” said Gotani Hara.

While applauding MLS for its commitment, Gotani Hara said she will take up the task to ensure that in their deliberations, legislators should prioritize promotion of the welfare of people with albinism in the country.

Meanwhile, APAM president Young Muhamba has asked the Malawi government and stakeholders to make sure that persons with albinism in in the country are included in social protection programmes.

The International Albinism Awareness Day is commemorated on 13 June and this year’s theme was ‘Amplifying the Voices of Persons with Albinism’.

