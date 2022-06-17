Kwimbira appointed for 2022 WAFCON Finals

Malawian assistant referee Bernadettar Kwimbira is among 40 referees designated to officiate at the 2022 TotalErnegies Women Africa Cup of Nations scheduled between 2nd and 23rd July in Morocco.

She is among the 40 referees that CAF has designated to officiate at the tournament.

This is the sixth WAFCON tournament for Kwimbira as she has been to every edition since 2010 in South Africa.

Commenting on her appointment, Kwimbira said: “I feel grateful that CAF still finds me worthy to be invited for big tournaments being one of the few referees that have been on the CAF Elite A list for more than a decade now.

“My going to Morocco is an opportunity to share my knowledge with other referees and to continue mentoring up-and-coming ones so I will do everything possible to serve the purpose,” said Kwimbira.

Kwimbira and the rest of the appointed referees are supposed to be in Morocco by June 24 as they will be required to take part in a five-day refresher course before the tournament.

Source: FAM

