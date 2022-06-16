Teen arrested in Blantyre over Chamba

Mussa John, 19, has been arrested in Blantyre for possessing 78 plastic bags containing cannabis sativa (Chamba).

Limbe Police detectives working on a tip learnt that the said suspect was keeping the said illicit drug in his house in Kachere township in the city of Blantyre.

Upon receipt of the information, they organized themselves and invaded the house in the said township.

When they searched the house, they found the drug contained in the 78 plastic bags. The illicit drug was seized and the suspect arrested.

Mussa has since been charged with found in possession of cannabis sativa without permit, and he will appear in court soon.

Mussa John hails from Mtandiro village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkagulo in Zomba.