Parliamentarian donates to Mponda Catholic Church

Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency, Antony Tony Ngalande, has made a financial contribution towards fence construction project at Mponda Catholic Church in Balaka.

Ngalande said he was compelled to make the contribution of K500,000 after the church approached him to help in a fundraising paper Sunday, that was held last month. During the event, the Parliamentarian contributed K200,00 leaving him with a K300,000 balance.

The lawmaker highlighted that he made the contribution as a Christian and not a politician.

He said: “I came here today to fulfill my obligation as a Christian. Our values tell us to give, and, once you make a pledge in the house of God, you must make sure to fulfill it. This has nothing to do with my job as a politician.”

Speaking in an interview, Ngalande dispelled rumours that he is contemplating on abandoning Balaka North Constituency in the next general elections.

“I am the reigning member of Parliament for Balaka North, and, I will continue to serve my people because they trusted me to be their representative. Those are blatant lies,” Ngalande said.

In her remarks, Chairperson of Mponda Catholic Church council, Esther Kambalame commended the parliamentarian for the support which she described as timely.

“We are very excited to honourable Ngalande because of his contribution. As a Church, it has been our dream to see to it that we have a fence surrounding our parish. This help has therefore come at a right time and, will go a long way in achieving our dream,” he said.

Mponda Catholic Church has an iconic prayer house which stands majestically at the heart of Balaka town. However, the parish has never had a fence, a thing which pose security threats.