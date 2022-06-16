Malawi College of Accountancy charging K120,000 graduation fees

Malawi College of Accountancy has attracted condemnation for demanding graduands to pay K120,000 graduation fees in order to be given their certificates.

The college has announced that it will be holding a graduation ceremony on 26 August 2022 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Those graduating with a degree are expected to pay a total of K120000. Professional students will also pay the same amount but K25000 will be refunded to them upon returning the graduation regalia.

Students who will not be able to make it to the graduation Ceremony will still be required to pay the K120000 before collecting their certificates.

Yotam Machila who is the registrar of the College said students will be charged the full cost of graduation apparel which is K200000 if the apparel is damaged in any way.

In addition, if the graduation gown is not returned on the same day , students will be charged K3,000 a day for the delay.

The college has attracted condemnation from social media users over the charges.

Social media users have faulted the college for charging exorbitant fees and using the graduation ceremony as a fundraising event. Others noted that other universities in Malawi only charge K10,000 for graduation gown.

“This is too much. If full cost is K200, 000. Only one day hire mpaka k120,000,” one person asked.

Many have questioned why those who will graduate in absentia are also being demanded to pay graduation fees.

One person said: “It makes no sense to me for a person who has not attended the graduation ceremony to pay such an exorbitant amount just to collect his or her certificate. Please enlighten me on this.”

While another social media user said: “Sometimes you wonder if people who make decisions apply their mind accordingly. The concept of value for money needs to be the guiding principle. What value is there for someone who is not attending the graduation physically to pay that some of money?”