12 young Malawians to undergo leadership training in Rwanda

Twelve newly selected Global Health Corps (GHC) fellows are expected to undergo leadership training in Rwanda next month before starting their year-long paid placements in Malawi.

The fellows were welcomed to GHC on Wednesday during an event conducted in Lilongwe where they were oriented on the fellowship programme.

The young Malawians are expected to travel to Rwanda where they will undergo leadership course from July 1 to July 10, 2022. When they return to Malawi, they will start working in six organizations, with two fellows placed in each organisation. They will also go to Zambia in January next year for another training course and their fellowship ends in July 2023.

GHC Country Director Simon Simkoko said the fellows will be trained in African countries, and not in the United States as it was the case in the past, as part of a strategy to build a strong regional network within Africa.

“Because within Africa we have similar needs, similar challenges and we work on similar issues so it will be easy to for them have peers,” he said.

He advised the fellows to be ready to learn because they will be trained in a lot of areas such as project management, leadership and time management and the training will cultivate in the fellows values such as continuous learning and resilience.

One of the fellows, Winnie Shella, said she is looking forward to the leadership programme as it will provide her with an opportunity to develop her leadership skills, to network and to solve challenges at the organisation she will be working.

Shella who was selected after applying for the third time urged fellow young people to apply for the programme and believe and have confidence that they can make it.

Simkoko, the country director, noted that young people who have undergone the leadership development programme go on to work in senior level roles in top organisations and some go on to open their own organisations.

“After the fellowship, the fellows become part of our alumni programme where they get other coaching opportunities and come together to do a lot of work,” said Simkoko.

GHC will open applications for next intake in December this year for young Malawians with at least a bachelor’s degree.

