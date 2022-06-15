Two fined for selling fuel close to ESCOM transformer

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has ordered two men to pay a fine of K150,000 each or in default serve 18 months imprisonment with hard labour after they were found selling fuel near an ESCOM transformer.

State prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni told the court on June 13, 2022 that the convicts Victor Billiat, 25, and Kennedy Elemiya, 37, were arrested on June 8, 2022 at Dowa Boma Market in Dowa after they were found selling 160 litres of liquid fuel (Petrol) without a licence.

Appearing before court, the two pleaded guilty to a charge of selling liquid fuel without a licence contrary to Section 41 (a) as read with Section 42 of Liquid Fuel and Gas Act (Energy Law) number 20 of 2004.

In his submission, state prosecutor Inspector Daluni asked the court to mete out a stiffer punishment to the offenders, saying the place where the two were selling liquid fuel (petrol) is dangerous as it is close to an ESCOM Transformer and an ESCOM Pole.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha concurred with the state’s submissions for a stiffer punishment hence sentenced the two to pay a fine of K150,000 each in default serve 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The two have since paid the fine and the fuel has been forfeited to Malawi Government.

Victor Billiat comes from Kalipinde Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula while Kennedy Elemiya comes from Malata Village in Traditional Msakambewa, both from Dowa District.