Rights group demands Chinese Embassy to apologise to Malawians

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) says the Chinese Embassy in Malawi should apologise to black Malawians over the racist video filmed by Chinese national Lu Ke.

CDEDI held a press briefing this morning where it gave the embassy seven working days to issue an apology over a video in which Lu Ke instructs Malawian children to chant “I am a black monster and my IQ is low”.

A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed that the video was filmed at Njewa in Lilongwe.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa noted that the Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe, through a social media post, condemned racism and said it (the embasy) is aware that the video was recorded in 2020.

“The statement suggests that there is no need to worry because the incident happened in 2020, which is careless and responsible.

“We are giving the Chinese Ambassador seven to make a public apology to Malawians, in particular the black community,” said Namiwa.

He added that CDEDI’s investigations have revealed that the suspect was previously charged with human trafficking offences and he is no longer in the country.

Namiwa said the onus is on the Chinese Government to bring Lu Ke back to Malawi so that he should be prosecute.

Namiwa at the press briefing also challenged Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza; Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo and the Trade and Industry Minister Mark Katsonga Phiri to immediately work with the Immigration Department, the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Trade and Investment Centre to track down the racist Chinese national, and other like-minded Chinese among so-called investors who are dehumanizing Malawians.

He said his organisation has noted that there has been a lukewarm response from the authorities in dealing with the matter, with the police only saying that they are investigating.

He then gave Immigration Department, the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi

Trade and Investment Centre 48 hours to flush out all Chinese nationals staying

or doing business in the country illegally.

He warned that failure by the stated institutions to act as demanded will leave CDEDI with no choice but to mobilise the masses to hold peaceful demonstrations and Mr Lu Ke and like-minded racists.

“CDEDI is hereby challenging both the Malawi and the Chinese governments to treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. It should be emphasized that any attempts to downplay the issue or help the suspect to beat the long arm of the law will only succeed in stirring avoidable actions with far-reaching consequences,” said Namiwa.

