Mukuru Wanderers ask government for help

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have asked government to help the Super League club settle a debt amounting to K59 million.

Wanderers officials made the plea today Mpira Stadium in Blantyre where the club was unveiling its K179 million sponsorship from money transfer company Mukuru.

The club’s Commercialization Chairperson, Clement Stambuli said they want the debt settled so that the club can participate in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition.

Malawians have since faulted the club over the plea for help, saying the team is a private entity and it should not be begging from government.

“Government can’t help private entity otherwise it has to support its own poor Malawians. That help be sought from the sponsors please,” said George Manjolo.

Some social media users argued that the plea for help means officials have failed their job.

“If the head of commercialization is uttering such trash, and making the club look this needy, that is zero progress. Wanderers is a brand, grounded and powerful enough to generate resources. Sadly, its new wine is being entrusted into old skins,” one person said.

OtherS argued that a club which is struggling financially should not be looking to participating ion CAF competition.

Verano Senzani said: “I think those in Executive Committee of Wanderers should just step down nothing to offer to the club . It’s a mockery to the entire Wanderers family, the club is struggling to settle bonuses with players and yet would want to participate in a very expensive tournament. It’s only clubs with sustainable adequate resources participate in CAF not bankrupt clubs that depends on gate collections.”