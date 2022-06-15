Mtetemera gets first win as Tigers drop vital points

Macdonald Mtetemera has registered his first win in the TNM Super League as head coach for Sable Farming following his side’s 2-0 win over Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Mtetemera replaced Joseph Malizani at the Chiradzulu based side who was sacked due to poor performance.

Goals from Franklin Mlimanjira and Christopher Gototo were enough to hand a defeat to Tigers whose performance has been poor in the last two matches in the league.

The victory takes Sable to third position from the bottom on the log table with nine points as same as Rumphi United only that Chiradzulu side has better goal aggregate while Tigers remains eighth with 15 points.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Mtetemera praised his boys for the win, he added that training matches that his side had in the past two weeks have helped him to know better the team.

“We have been playing very well and I am happy that the boys today managed to get those two goals. Now I know the whole team with those friendlies and my players are able to listen to what I tell them,” he said.

Oh his part, Tigers’ gaffer Trevor Kajawa said they played better and they were only lacking efforts to penetrate into Sable’s defence.

“Our play was good today but we were failing to penetrate our opponents’ defence, our strikers did not do much, we have accepted the defeat, we were facing a team which is in the relegation zone,” said Kajawa

However, Kajawa said now their focus has shifted to Saturday’s match against Nyasa Big Bullets saying his men are ready to deliver good result to excite their supporters.

