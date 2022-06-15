Man jailed 14 years for child sexual abuse

The Monkey Bay First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 68-year-old man, Peter Yohane Nangoma, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old child.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Lyson Kachikondo heard that on May 14 2022, the victim met the convict at her uncle’s place where she was told by the convict to help him carrying the fishing net.

On their way, Nangoma asked the victim to enter the unfinished house near his home where he defiled her. After raping her, Nangoma gave the victim K1500 and threatened her not to reveal to anyone and risk being killed by him.

Upon return from the garden, the victim’s mother found her daughter sleeping and after being asked, she confessed that the day her mother left for gardening, the accused person defiled her and gave her money. The victim also revealed that the accused person has been giving her money for several occasions.

The mother reported the issue to Monkey Bay Police Station where the accused person was arrested and charged with defilement which is contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.

Appearing before court, Nangoma pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement. This prompted the state to parade four witnesses who proved beyond reasonable doubt and he was convicted accordingly.

In his submission, state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Kachikondo prayed for a stiffer punishment, citing those cases of defilement are rampant in the area hence for custodial sentence.

In mitigation, Namgoma pleaded for leniency, saying he is the bread winner of his family.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu conqurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Namgoma hails from Mbwadzulu Village in the area of Traddition Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.