I asked for money — Med C

Med C says his management has cut off ties because he had only asked them for some money.

However, the management, Magic Fingers Entertainment, through its Director Tiwonge Mhango has described young artist Medson ‘Med C’ Kapeni as diffucult to deal with following termination of their working relationship.

The record label took the dancehall starlet onboard in 2021, on a two-year deal worth K10 million.

The entertainement company started managing the Litiro star after he parted ways with musician Patience Namadingo.

According to the singer, he was not benefiting financially from Namadingo. He went on to label the Mapulani star as an opportunist, who was using him for his own benefit.

The development has sparked mixed reaction from Malawians.

“Not surprised. You do not bring down a person who discovered you and tried to help you. Remember with Namadingo he complained about money and all his fans bashed Patience. No difference now. Always appreciate where you came from and regardless, respect those who helped you. Greed is no good,” said Merrie Dasilva

“We don’t know contents of the contract, thus its too early to trash the boy. What if he was only asking for what he was promised?” said another person on social media.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24